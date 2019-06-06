There will be fishing events for the entire family on Father's Day weekend. (Markus Spiske, Pexels)

CAMPBELL RIVER, BC – Father’s Day is coming up and with it, family fishing events.

From June 14th to 16th, there will be fishing events throughout Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands.

In Campbell River, you can cast off at Discovery Pier on June 15th and 16th, and at Echo Lake on the 15th. Residents can go to Village Bay Lake on Quadra Island on those two days as well.

In Gold River, there will be fishing at Star Lake on June 16th.

There will be two events in Port Hardy. One is at Seagate Dock on the 15th and another at O’Connor Lake on the 16th.

In Powell River, there will be one at Village Bay Lake on the 15th and the 16th.

These events are free, with hands-on instruction available. Loaner rods, reels and tackle will be provided if you don’t have gear.

There will be opportunities to learn about freshwater and saltwater fishing, taking care of the environment, and traditional recreational fishing.

Fishing licences aren’t needed over the three days, but other regulations still remain in place, including daily catch quotas.

Visit the Department of Fisheries and Oceans sites for regulation details.