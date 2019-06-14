Voters back prefer Liberals over Conservatives when asked head-to-head

The Liberals appear to be recovering after taking a hit in popularity after the SNC-Lavalin scandal. The Canadian press cited a poll from Leger that actually has them 14 points in front the Conservatives when it comes to voters choosing between the two. Justin Trudeau’s approval rating is also heading in a more positive direction.

Cannabis edibles regulations to be implemented by mid-October

Marijuana edibles should be legalized for sale by Christmas. According to CTV, the regulations will come into effect mid-October and producers will have 60 days to implement the rules before selling their products. Child resistant packaging and plain labelling will be part of the regulations. The plan is to differentiate the legal product from the illegal market.

Trump accuses Iran of attacking oil tankers

The Associated Press reports that U.S. President Donald Trump is called Iran a “Nation of Terror.” It is in response to two oil tankers that were attacked in the Gulf of Oman just south of Iran. The ships were hit with either mines or torpedoes. Trump accused Iran but the Middle Eastern Country denied any involvement.