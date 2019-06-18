POWELL RIVER, B.C – Powell River will see a stage three vehicle charging station later this year.

Sustainability Planner Ana Lukyanova says the city has been closely working with BC Hydro to get the new station in the community.

“BC Hydro actually pays for the station itself, for the installation, and also the power that is used, and as a city, we provide the land for the station.”

Lukyanova says the city currently only has level two stations, which can take up to four hours to reach a full charge.

She says the new one could charge a vehicle in less than an hour.

“It’s a fast charger so it means it allows an electric vehicle to be charged in as little as 30 minutes, which is definitely a step up from what we have right now, ” said Lukyanova.

Lukyanova says the focus of the new station is to provide quick and easy access for those travelling through the area, and it would be located near the ferry and other high traffic areas.

“We are planning on putting it right near the ferry terminal because it’s mainly targeted at travellers.

“The logic was that it needs to be beside the highway, it needs to be near the ferry, kinda close to all our major transportation hubs.”