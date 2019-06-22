The City of Powell River wants as many people to see its annual report as possible.

The committee of the whole discussed the best way to go about that at its last meeting. The plan involves putting together a professionally published version of the document and distributing it with a local newspaper.

The city is legally required to release a report every year that includes things like the city’s audited financial statements and every tax exemption city council gave. The Committee of the Whole was in favour of the plan, which will cost $4,300.