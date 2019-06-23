Photo of Powell River City Hall,( supplied by the City of Powell River/ courtesy the city's website)

POWELL RIVER, B.C – Motorists could expect minor delays today as trailers will be moved through Powell River.

The city says ATCO trailers for the Supportive Housing Development should finish transport today.

The trailers are being moved from the Town Centre Mall parking lot along Alberni Street and Joyce Avenue.

The move will take place between 6am and 5pm.

Those driving in the area should see delays, and the city recommends planning an alternate route.