. Most areas of B.C. currently “spring forward” into Daylight Saving Time during summer months and “fall back” to Standard Time in the winter. (Pixabay.com)

VICTORIA, B.C. – Powell River Mayor Dave Formosa is not a fan of springing forward or falling back.

Formosa weighed in on the subject after B.C. residents were asked to share their thoughts on whether or not the province should have daylight saving time all year round.

“I’m going to say get rid of it,” Formosa said about changing the clocks twice a year.

“I just don’t like having to change that one hour.”

Formosa said the time change is “inconvenient.”

Premier John Horgan said as neighbours in the western United States, including California and Oregon, move towards permanent saving time, “it’s a good time to think about what will work best for British Columbia.”

An online survey will be available from June 24 to July 19.

The survey has background information on the history of time observance in B.C. and the impact of various options, such as changes to the timings of sunrise and sunset at different times of the year.

The survey takes roughly five minutes to complete.

Formosa said he “doesn’t have any production thoughts about it at all, I just think it’s a bit of a pain.”

Learn more about daylight saving time and complete the survey at https://engage.gov.bc.ca/daylightsavingtime/