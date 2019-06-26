The Powell River SPCA is hosting its annual Lock-In for Love fundraiser on Saturday. ( Lum3n.com, Pexels.com)

POWELL RIVER, B.C. – For the love of pets, kind-hearted people are about to be locked in for love.

The Powell River SPCA is hosting its annual Lock-In for Love fundraiser on Saturday.

The event sees four people willingly get locked into a kennel with a dog or a cat to raise funds for the local shelter.

Robert Coulter, Bobby Fields, Lisa Lombardo, and Blair Goble are volunteering this year.

Each has a fundraising goal and once their goal is reached, they’ll be set free.

Powell River SPCA manager Tara Daniels said some volunteers choose to leave the kennel once their goal is reached, while others stay put “until the bitter end.”

“It all depends on the participant and their goal,” she said.

Provincially, funds raised go to helping local animals, including care for shelter animals, spaying and neutering services, and cruelty investigations.

Daniels says one of the biggest expenses at the branch is medical costs. She noted that this is where much of the fundraising dollars locally will be going.

“This money that is fundraised really goes to really support our branch’s expenses,” she said. “So medical, shelter supplies… all sorts of things. There’s quite a bit to running a shelter. There are so many things and so many animals that come in that are in need of various things.”

Daniels called Lock-In For Love is an incredibly fun day.

“I would have to say it’s my favourite fundraising event,” Daniels said. “We tie it in with an open house at the branch as well, so people come and they donate money to bail (out) all of these wonderful humans who have locked themselves up. It’s a ton of fun.”

Over three hours, the SPCA will have snacks and drinks available, and extra staff on hand to take visitors on tours.

All the while, the volunteer kennel occupants will be spending their time in relatively close quarters with either a dog, cat, or kitten.

We have a pretty great crew of shelter animals here

Last year’s event at the Powell River shelter raised nearly $6,700.

