Ontario Court of Appeal rules in favor of carbon tax

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna and the Canadian Public Health Association are pleased with an Ontario Court of Appeal ruling that says Ottawa’s carbon tax is constitutional.

The association calls climate change a critical public health issue. It says Friday’s decision affirms the right and the responsibility of the federal government to set national standards for carbon pricing in Canada.

Ottawa increasing carbon tax on new natural gas-plants

Ottawa is increasing the carbon tax on new natural-gas plants as part of the final regulations for its carbon-pricing system for big industrial greenhouse-gas emitters.

The move is intended to discourage power companies from building the plants. Changes taking effect this week mean that new natural-gas plants will have their emissions standard toughened each year after 2021, to the point that in 2030 they will pay the carbon price on every ounce of their emissions.

Meeting between American and Chinese presidents could lead to release of Canadians

American President Donald Trump’s meeting with China’s president Saturday in Japan is seen as the best hope for convincing China to release two detained Canadians.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen having an informal chat with China’s president before G-20 leaders attended a cultural performance. Canadian officials are describing their interactions as brief but constructive.