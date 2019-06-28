POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Powell River Mayor Dave Formosa has a Canada Day message for residents.

Formosa describes the city as “a mosaic of cultural diversity”, adding that “on Canada Day we celebrate our community’s inclusiveness.”

“Our diversity is notable in the many languages spoken here, including Tla’amin, English, French, Malaysian, Filipino, Maltese, Mexican, Italian, Spanish, Arabic, Vietnamese, Czech, Polish, Russian, Ukrainian, Slovenian, Korean, German, Japanese and languages of Africa,” Formosa said in a statement.

He noted that in the last eight years in the fall, the city has partnered with Powell River Immigrant Services, Powell River Council for Arts and Culture, and Powell River Diversity Initiative to host the Celebration of Cultural Diversity, with music, dance, song and food from around the world.

He added that each year, Powell River hosts students who are attending the Pacific Region International Summer Music Academy, noting that hundreds of international students have gone through School District 47 International school programs at Brooks Secondary School.

“All this cultural diversity makes Powell River one of the most welcoming communities found anywhere in Canada,” Formosa said.