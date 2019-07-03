(From L to R)Bobby Fields, Cst. Blair Goble, and Powell River Kings mascot Rocco (Supplied, BC SPCA Powell River Branch, Facebook)

POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Thousands of dollars will go to Powell River’s BC SPCA shelter, thanks to a handful of animal lovers.

Saturday’s Lock-In For Love fundraiser was a howling success, raising $6,469.15 for the shelter.

Volunteers Bobby Fields, Robert Coulter, Blair Goble, and Lisa Lombardo were locked into kennels with dogs and cats.

Fields was the top fundraiser, bringing in $3,149.15.

Each of them was freed thanks to the generosity of the public.

Provincially, funds raised go to helping local animals, including care for shelter animals, spaying and neutering services, and cruelty investigations.

Powell River branch manager Tara Daniels said the money will go to support the local SPCA’s expenses, including medical, as well as shelter supplies.