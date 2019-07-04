Wildfires are becoming more devastating, which is why the provincial government is releasing a new wildfire preparedness guide. (supplied by BC Wildfire Service)

VICTORIA, BC – Wildfires are common in British Columbia, but they have been increasing in the last few years.

This is why PreparedBC is releasing a new wildfire preparedness guide, which contains information that will help British Columbians better protect themselves and their homes, as well as understand what to do in case of a wildfire.

“The first step in managing any kind of emergency is to be as prepared as possible,” Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said.

He adds the guide will have information that can help residents reduce the stress and anxiety that an emergency may cause.

The guide focuses on developing a household plan, assembling a grab-and-go bag for all family members and pets, learning about local governments’ emergency response plan, and tips on handling wildfire smoke, and how to “fire proof” a property.

The guide was created by Emergency Management BC, in partnership with the BC Wildfire Service, FireSmart BC and the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

The guide is available online, and can be accessed through this link.