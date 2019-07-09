The Sunshine Coast Connector bus service is hoping to keep service all year round.(Photo supplied by Sunshine Coast Connector/Facebook)

POWELL RIVER, B.C – The Sunshine Coast Connector could be continuing year-round service.

On June 20th it filled an application to the Transportation Board for a service reduction from 12 to four months.

Owner of the service, Dmitry Tyunin says in an email statement people were hoping the buses would continue.

“We have received numerous emails, and messages asking not to leave the isolated community of Powell River and Pender Harbour region without the bus service.”

He says that after consulting with residents, investors, and other parties he believes there could be a way to continue the bus service between Powell River and Langdale.

It would include help from the BC Transit Service.

Tyunin says the Sunshine Coast Connector would provide transportation between Langdale and Earls Cove with BC Transit bus taking passengers between Powell River and Saltery Bay.

BC Transit would provide pick up and drop off services three days a week during the low season and every day during the Summer months.

He says a big help to keep the service running would also have to come from BC Ferries.

“We could attract more passengers if BC Ferries offers a free ride for Sunshine Coast Connector customers in low season months. “

“Most of our passengers for that period are seniors who are already entitled to a free ride, so there will not be a huge financial burden for BC Ferry.”

The Sunshine Coast Connector has been servicing residents in Powell River and the Lower Mainland since 2016.