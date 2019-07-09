A few of the MS Derailleurs holding a fundraising BBQ (Supplied by Heather and James Armstrong)

A former Powell River resident is asking for your help in the fight against Multiple Sclerosis.

Heather Armstrong is captain of the MS Derailleurs. Her team is hosting a fundraiser tomorrow at Townsite Brewery. It’s a “Let’s Make a Deal”-style game happening from 3:30pm to 7:30pm.

Armstrong says since the team’s inception in 2012, the MS Derailleurs have raised over $40,000. This year’s goal is to raise $15,000. The team’s website says it’s so far collected about $9,600 of that.

Multiple sclerosis is a central nervous system disease that interferes with the brain’s signals to the rest of the body. It’s unpredictable and causes different symptoms in different people. They include numbness and tingling, vision problems, impaired speech, loss of balance/coordination, extreme fatigue, loss of mobility, and paralysis.

Its cause is unknown. Armstrong and her husband James used to live in Powell River, but they retired to Cowichan Valley about five years ago. The MS Derailleurs will be riding in the Cowichan MS Bike event on July 20th and 21st.