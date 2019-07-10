Hanley’s son James was the initial inspiration for the song as he is currently a firefighter in the Mackenzie BC Parattack Unit. (Photo supplied by North Island College)

POWELL RIVER, B.C – Powell River resident Devon Hanley and other local musicians have created a song to honour firefighters.

Hanley says her song, ‘Fighting the Fire’ is a tribute to all those whose lives are touched by wildfire fighting:

“It seemed really important to get this song out to honour all the firefighters, even though I wrote it like a letter to my son…I just thought this song would mean something to a lot of different people who are involved in wildfire fighting.”

Hanley’s son James was the initial inspiration for the song as he is currently a firefighter in the Mackenzie BC Parattack Unit.

She says the song has been shared with BC Wildfire team members and she is hoping more people listen to the song.

“My real hope is just that people hear it. It’s kind of a way to thank our firefighters. We keep them in our hearts and our minds.”

Hanley worked with other Powell River musicians to write and produce the song and hopes people share it as much as possible.

“Share it and get it out to all those who need to hear it.”

You can view Hanley’s song by clicking here.