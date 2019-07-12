The trail closure (Supplied by the City of Powell River)

An incident involving a bear has closed Willingdon Beach Trail. It happened yesterday and involved a bear and possibly a dog.

Both the City of Powell River and Conservation officers are asking people to stay away from the trail until it’s deemed safe.

In the meantime, dog owners are being reminded to keep their dogs on a leash at all times, unless you’re in one of Powell River’s designated leash-free areas.