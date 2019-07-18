A cool and wet July hasn’t slowed fire activity in the Coastal Fire Centre.

The number of fires is higher than the 10-year average.

Information officer Nicole Gagnon said that since the wildfire season started on April 1st, there have been 98 wildfires in the region.

The 10-year average to date is 85 fires.

Of those 98 fires, 64 have been human-caused and the 10-year average is 63.

Last year was the worst wildfire season in B.C. history and at this time in 2018, there were 94 fires.

“We’re kind of at par (with last year) if you want to look at it that way,” Gagnon said.

Across B.C., there are 27 active fires, including six in the Coastal Fire Region.

There are currently no fires burning near Powell River, Campbell River, the Comox Valley , or the North Island.

Meanwhile, rainfall and cool temperature has curbed the fire danger rating throughout much of B.C.

The rating sits at low to very low across central and northern Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.