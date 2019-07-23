Hate crime stats actually 20 to 100 times higher than newly released numbers

While reported hate crimes declined in Canada for the first time in five years, advocacy groups say it may not tell the whole story. According to Stats Canada, the crimes dropped almost 15 per cent from 2017 to 2018. That after an almost 50 per cent increase the year before. Experts say the newest numbers are actually 20 to 100 times larger.

Females make up less than 4% of skilled trade positions

Women are missing out on lucrative work by not getting into skilled trades and it could be because they don’t feel accepted. The CBC reported that females account for less than 4 percent of the male-dominated industry. Stats Canada numbers show women in trades only went up point two percent over the last decade.

Job seekers warned to be wary of positions after new scam discovered on Indeed.com

People are being warned about sex trafficking after a new scam was discovered on a popular job website. A restaurant in London, Ontario called the Black Trumpet found that someone was posting server positions on Indeed under its name. The person isn’t an employee of the company, which posted on Facebook that it isn’t safe to meet them.

High levels of boron found in kids toy

A toy is being recalled in Europe after fears it could harm children’s sexual reproductive system, but it is still available in Canada. According to CTV News, a batch of the slime kit called Glow Goo was found to have alarmingly high levels of boron. Eating or excessive contact with the chemical can cause irreversible damage to the reproductive system.