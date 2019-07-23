The Powell River Kings have a new voice.

The community’s junior A hockey team recently announced the hiring of Dante De Caria as its new broadcaster and director of media relations.

De Caria spent the past four years as broadcaster and head of communications for the Ottawa Jr. Senators of the CCHL and the Ottawa West Golden Knights of the CCHL2.

He also brings in experience working in baseball, working as a communications intern for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2017 and as a broadcaster and communications assistant for their Class-A affiliate, the Lansing Lugnuts in 2018 to current.

“I’m super excited to be a part of the Powell River Kings organization and the city of Powell River.” De Caria said.

“It’s been one of my dreams and goals to reach the BCHL. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity and can’t wait to get started. I’d like to thank the Ottawa Jr. Senators, the Ottawa West Golden Knights and the CCHL for helping start my hockey career. The past four years have been a lot of fun.”

The BCHL has set the bar very high, De Caria said.

“I’d always known how good the BCHL is. So after four years in the league, I made it my goal this summer to find a hockey job in the BCHL because everyone in the CCHL told me how great of a league it is. The production, the arenas, the fans, the players, the coaches… just everything about it was just a whole other animal.”

De Caria said he is doing his homework on the Kings before he comes out west.

“I know that they have a lot of great history with a lot of great alumni that have come out of there,” he said. “A couple of years ago they were reaching the finals in consecutive years and recently been knocked out in the first and second round. So I know they are a really good team. Last year finished second in the Island Division.”

He calls the West Coast of B.C. a great part of the country, adding that he is realizing a goal that he has had since he was young.

“One of my dreams, since I was little, was to explore both and east and western Canada and now that I have the opportunity to do that I’m super excited, especially living on the coast. It’s something you can’t complain about.”

He will be starting in mid-August.