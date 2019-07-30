Manhunt focus returns to Gillam, Manitoba for men wanted in B.C. murders

Police units are being pulled from a Manitoba community after a search for two teens suspected in the B.C. killings came up empty. RCMP received a credible tip that Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were seen in York Landing, a community of 500 only accessible by air and ferry. The last confirmed sighting was in Gillam Manitoba, where the manhunt continues.

Capital One customers might get call that their information was hacked

The personal information of six million Canadians has been compromised, which could include social security numbers. A woman from Seattle was charged for hacking Capital One and gaining access to the credit scores and balances of another 100 million American customers. The company said those affected will be informed.

BC Transit to go completely electric by 2040

BC Transit’s fleet could be entirely electric within the next quarter-century. The company set a goal for 2040. Officials said it aligns with the provincial plan to be “net-zero” ready by 2032. BC Transit plans to start buying only electric heavy-duty buses in 2023 and beyond. In total, over 1,200 buses will have to be replaced.

Over three-quarters of pharmacists have noticed big decline in drug supplies

Patients are confused and stressed out over shortages in medications over the past half-decade. According to a survey from the Canadian Pharmacists Association, 80 per cent of people in the profession said they’ve seen big shortages of drugs. CTV News reported the organization is asking the federal government to help address the situation.