The Operational Fuel Treatment project to lower wildfire concerns in trails within Powell River is now complete.

The project started back in January and was implemented throughout 34 hectares of the Penticton Trails within city limits.

The qathet Regional District’s Regional Emergency Preparedness Service says the project was started to reduce forest fuel loads.

The project resulted in the creation of a shaded fuel break which the service says is a good wildfire strategy for the type of forest in the area.

The district says the fuel break treatment will result in increased public safety, protection of residential and critical infrastructure and demonstrate FireSmart principles in a forested setting.

With the work now completed the public can now access this part of the Penticton Trails once again.