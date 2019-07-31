The Powell River Brain Injury Society is hoping tools were stolen from its shed can be returned.

The variety of tools were stolen from one of the garden program sheds, which were worth close to $400.

Senior Manager Samantha Sherman says the society is a non-profit and when things get stolen, it’s hard to recover.

“When we buy it we don’t have any more money to replace the equipment, so it’s really important that we maintain and keep this equipment and when it gets stolen we don’t have the ability to replace it, it’s just not in our budget,” said Sherman.

She adds that moving forward the society is hoping it can get funding to replace the tools.

“We’re hoping that we might be able to apply for more grants or we might be able to get some more donations to help fund to replace some of these tools. They’re really important for the clients that work in the garden and we need these tools in order to do the work out there.”

The society has filed a report with the RCMP and Sherman says to keep a lookout for anyone selling tools similar to the ones that were taken.

If you would like to donate or to learn more about the Powell River Brain Injury Support Society. click here.

If you have any information on the stolen tools, call the Powell River RCMP detachment at 604-485-6255.