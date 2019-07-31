Powell River RCMP says it responded to 12 thefts from vehicles on Nass Street and Skeena Street.

The thefts took place on Monday sometime between one and four in the morning.

Police say several items were stolen from the vehicles including cash, identification, vehicle documentation and other items.

These incidents are still under investigation.

Police are asking that if anyone on Nass or Skeena Street has any video surveillance footage from Monday between 1:00am and 4:00am to call the Powell River RCMP detachment at 604-485-6255.

Last Thursday RCMP responded to a report of an unresponsive driver in a vehicle on Joyce Avenue.

Once on scene police identified the driver as 41-year-old Shannan Ollson.

Police say she showed signs of impairment by drugs and was arrested.

During the investigation, a significant amount of drugs including suspected fentanyl was located in her possession.

The case is still under investigation but Ollson is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and impaired driving by drugs.

She is currently in custody and will appear in court on August 13th.

RCMP also says on the same day it responded to a report of an impaired driver on the Saltery Bay Ferry.

Police arrived and located the vehicle, which was stopped after it was observed repeatedly crossing over the centerline.

The driver, a 40-year-old male, showed signs of impairment and he took a roadside field sobriety test.

He performed poorly and as a result, a drug recognition exam was completed.

This matter is still under investigation and the male may be facing charges of impaired driving by drugs.