The Patricia Theatre just north of Powell River is in need of repairs.

Representatives with the Powell River Film Society say the roof is leaking and needs to be replaced or fixed as soon as possible.

The society has received close to $15,000 from Nelson Roofing to help with the repair.

The Rotary Club of Powell River Sunrise has reportedly pledged $5,000 and efforts are underway to find the remaining $10,000.

The film society is open to any donations from the public to help repair the roof as well.

If you wish to make a donation for the theatre roofing project, contact Gary Shilling at gary@prfilmfestival.ca.