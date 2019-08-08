Two people from Powell River are facing drug charges.

This comes after the RCMP searched a home on Joyce Avenue last Thursday. The RCMP says officers seized fentanyl, cocaine and cash. A 53-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were charged with trafficking.

The RCMP says this is the second home officers searched in about a month in that area. That search, on Westview Avenue on July 4th, led to the arrest of a 41-year-old woman on fentanyl trafficking charges.

Other recent incidents include two men being charged with impaired driving, one on Saturday and one on Sunday, and two break and enters. The B&E’s happened yesterday. The first was at 1:00am at the Oceanview Education Centre and the second was at 6:00am at a storage shed at Putters Mini Golf.

A leaf blower and garden tools were taken from the shed but were later recovered nearby. Nothing was reported missing from the school. These were among the 151 total calls the Powell River RCMP responded to in the last week.