A Powell River woman needs your votes. Dina Windsor is vying to be Ms. Health and Fitness.

The online competition is being put on my Health and Fitness Hers magazine. Right now the mom of four and grandmother of one is sitting last in her group of six semi-finalists.

The winner of the competition will not only get a two-page spread in the magazine, but also $20,000. Windsor says if she won the cash it would be going into her sons’ education funds.

You can vote for Windsor at this website until next Wednesday at 8:00pm.