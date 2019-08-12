RCMP say two bodies discovered in northern Manitoba are those of murder suspects

The RCMP say two British Columbia men who led police on a cross-Canada manhunt died by what appears to be suicide by gunfire.

Police say Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod appeared to be dead for a number of days before their bodies were found in northern Manitoba but the exact time of their deaths isn’t known. However, police say in a statement that there were strong indications that the teens had been alive for a few days since they were last seen in July and during the extensive search efforts in the Gillam area.

U.S. Attorney General wants answers following apparent Epstein suicide

The apparent suicide of Jeffrey Epstein has U.S. Attorney General William Barr demanding answers.

Barr says Justice Department investigators have already found “serious irregularities” at the Manhattan jail where Epstein was found dead in his cell Saturday morning. He also issued a stern warning, saying Epstein’s sex trafficking case is far from over and that anyone who may have conspired with Epstein quote, “should not rest easy.”

Air Canada increases offer to takeover tour company

A spokesman for Quebec-based tour company Transat says Air Canada’s increased offer is backed by its biggest shareholders.

Air Canada upped its takeover offer by $200-million in an effort to win shareholder support for its bid to take Transat private.