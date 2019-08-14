The city is asking people to be careful around the Powell River Public Library.

Parts have been cordoned off because of safety issues with the exterior brick facade. The city says a few pieces have fallen off creating a risk to the public.

That’s led to the city restricting access to a large area in front of the library. The bike racks and benches are also off-limits.

Crews are working to find a solution to the problem. In the meantime, you can still get into the library through the front entrance.