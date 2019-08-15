The Powell River RCMP is investigating a break-in, and an attempted break-in.

They’re among the 140 total calls for service that came in over the last week. The break-in happened at a home in the 4500 block of Joyce Avenue. Officers were called around 3:30pm last Friday.

It was found that sometime over the past three weeks that some womens’ rings, a Lenovo laptop and a passport had been stolen. Police do not have any suspects at this time.

Later day, around 9:00pm, police were called to the Wildwood Hill for a cyclist who had fallen off of his bike. Upon arrival, Powell River Fire Rescue was already on scene. A 59-year-old was taken was arrested and charged with being intoxicated in a public place.

As for the attempted break-in officers were called to the Brain Injury Society yesterday morning. In attempts to gain entry, unknown subjects broke the handle off of the rear door but were unable to get inside. Various drug paraphernalia was left behind.

Earlier in the day police responded to another report of a break and enter, this time at Putter’s Mini Golf. A shed was broken into and a $30 tub of Island Farms Rainbow Sherbert was stolen. This is the second B&E to the business in as many weeks.

Anyone with information on this, or any other crime is asked to call the Powell River RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.