Breaching conflict of interest act can result in penalties but not in PM’s case

Justin Trudeau won’t be punished for violating Canada’s Conflict of Interest Act and it’s simply because he can’t be. There are no sanctions for breaching the ethics code. Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion found the Prime Minister made the violation by trying to influence the former justice minister to drop charges against SNC-Lavalin. There are administrative monetary penalties, but they only apply when there’s a failure to meet reporting requirements.

Social media resulted in thousands of incorrect tips on suspects in B.C. murder manhunt

Police are calling social media a double-edged sword when it comes to investigations. The RCMP used the networks to get information out about the two suspects in the B.C. murder manhunt. Police said while it was effective in raising public awareness, it also led to thousands of third-hand tips with virtually all of them being incorrect.

Tainted Elk meat has entered food supply over past 5 years

Tainted meat creating unacceptable risks to humans has been released into Canada’s food supply. CBC News reports it has happened over the last five years. It came from 21 Elk herds where chronic wasting disease was found. An advocacy group called BloodWatch received the information from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

July experienced the warmest temps and lowest polar sea ice on record

Julys keep getting warmer and the last one is officially the hottest month on record. The National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration has been collecting data for 140 years. The average global temperature for last month was 16.7 C. The group added polar sea ice reached record lows. They were about 20 per cent below average.

Covert strokes are common in surgery patients 65 or older

Seniors are seeing cognitive declines one year after surgeries due to silent strokes. Researchers said the issue is common after they have elective, non-cardiac procedures. Regular strokes cause noticeable symptoms, but a silent one is only obvious on brain scans. They happened in seven per cent of the over 1,100 studies patients.