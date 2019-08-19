4-H BC gives young learners an opportunity to get hands-on experience in the agriculture industry. (Jill Wellington, Pixabay)

Children and youth learning about growing food just got a boost of funding.

4-H British Columbia gives children and youth hands-on farming experience. 4-H is receiving an additional $68, 000 from the Ministry of Agriculture, for a total annual funding of $155, 000.

“Our support is helping kids, from the youngest Cloverbud member to the eldest 4-H ambassador, with leadership and opportunities that will help them in agriculture and whichever direction they take in their lives,” Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham said.

“We are incredibly thankful for the strong partnership shared with the BC Ministry of Agriculture. By investing in 4-H BC, you are also investing in responsible, caring and contributing youth throughout BC,” 4-H BC manager Aleda Welch said.

“Your generous support allows us to continue to deliver programs that excite youth about opportunities in agriculture and inspire personal growth and development leading to stronger communities.”

The funding supports 4-H programs to promote careers in agriculture, increase agriculture literacy and develop the province’s future farmers. The funding also addresses important emerging needs including:

Comprehensive farm safety programming for youth

Support for new clubs and volunteers

Outreach to potential new members from under-represented groups, such as Indigenous and urban youth.

There are 139 4-H clubs across the province. Branches can be found in Courtenay, Qualicum, Cumberland, and Powell River.