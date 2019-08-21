Powell River RCMP arrested a man after finding a prohibited weapon, money, and drugs in his possession.

RCMP says it responded to a disturbance call around 10:00pm yesterday night.

One of the suspects was located in the 4400 block of Joyce Avenue.

Police noticed that the 40-year-old man had a prohibited weapon, and he was arrested.

A search was conducted and a significant amount of drugs and money was located on him.

The man is currently facing charges of failing to comply with a probation order, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited device.

Last Friday RCMP also performed a traffic stop that led to a driving prohibition and vehicle impound of a 78-year old man.

Police say they stopped a vehicle around 5:30pm for a traffic infraction.

The man driving showed signs of alcohol impairment and was asked to provide a breath sample.

The 78-year-old man refused to give a breath sample and was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impound.

Overall police responded to 116 calls in the last week.

Anyone with information on this, or any other crime is asked to call the Powell River RCMP 604-485-6255 at or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477).