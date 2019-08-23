Video of Scheer in House of Commons debate released by Liberals

Just two months away from a federal election it appears the gloves have come off. The Liberals have released a short video of a 14-year old speech by Conservative leader Andrew Scheer speaking out against same sex marriage. Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale tweeted the edited video along with a challenge to walk in Ottawa’s Pride Parade on Sunday, which the Tory leader has never done.

Canadian Consular staff banned from travel outside of Hong Kong

Staff at the Canadian Consulate in Hong Kong has been banned from travelling outside of the city. The move comes after a British Consulate employee was arrested in mainland China. Pro-democracy protests continue to rage on in the city, often becoming violent.

Backlash continues over Brazil President’s accusations on cause of Amazon fires

Brazil’s President is sparking outrage with environmentalists as wildfires rage across the Amazon. Environmentalists are blaming the President for a spike in deforestation where most of the fires are burning. The President is suggesting those same environmentalists are starting the fires themselves in order to undermine his presidency. There are over 75,000 fires burning in Brazil, mostly in the Amazon.

BMO customers double charged for purchases

How much attention do you pay to your bank account? Well, you may want to start especially if you bank with BMO. Customers complained they had been charged twice for purchases earlier this week. The bank says all the affected customers have been credited and the issue has been fixed.