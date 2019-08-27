Photo of the new cabin in Haywire Bay Regional Park and Campground. (Photo supplied by the qathet Regional District.)

The first camper cabin has been installed at the Haywire Bay Regional Park and Campground.

The cabin was recommended by a report to improve the function of qathet Regional District Parks and Campgrounds.

The district’s Manager of Operations Services Patrick Devereaux says the shelter is perfect for those who just need a quick stop.

“They’re aimed at people who travel lighter… hikers, bikers, and people who don’t have access to an RV but don’t want to tent,” said Deveraux.

He also says if everything goes well, there could be more built in the future.

“We introduced it with one cabin this year, we’re going to see how it goes and determine whether we are going to build some other ones. If we do, it would probably be put in at Shelter Point on Texada Island.”

The cabin is located at campsite number 44 in the campground and is only 20 feet from the Sunshine Coast trail.

It’s available to rent at a rate of $50.00 per night with a reservation.

Construction of the cabins was approved back in April at the regional district meeting.

You can reserve the cabin by visiting the qathet regional district’s website here.