Reservist’s uniform has been taken away

A Winnipeg reservist accused of having ties to a Neo-Nazi group has been relieved of his duties by the Canadian military. Master Corporal Patrik Mathews will not return to work and will not take part in any military activities. An investigation began in the spring into Mathews’ alleged ties to a hate group called “The Base”.

Canada moves forward with free-trade talks with Brazil

The federal government continues to move forward with trade talks with Brazil. Environmental groups are calling on the Canadian government to stop negotiations to put pressure on Brazil to end deforestation that is believed to be causing wildfires in the Amazon. A government spokesperson said Canada will continue with hopes to push Brazil to better protect the rainforest.

Ho-hum winter ahead for B.C.

It looks like B.C. will see a normal winter. The Farmer’s Almanac is out and while the rest of the country will see a cold, harsh and white winter, the Almanac predicts a milder season with normal temperatures and precipitation for this province.

New blood test may predict when you die

If you could take a simple blood test to find out how long you will live, would you? Researchers in the Netherlands and Germany think they have come up with a test that can predict your mortality within 5 to 10 years. The research on 44-thousand tests patients has identified 14 biomarkers that may tell when someone will die.