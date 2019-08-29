The Powell River RCMP is investigating a hit and run.

It’s among the 114 total calls for service the police responded to in the last week. The RCMP says it happened last Thursday around 12:30pm.

A woman was driving a brown Ford Focus that was rear-ended by an older red Jeep YJ as they came up on the Joyce Avenue and Alberni Street intersection. The Focus had minor damage and the Jeep drove off.

Police are also investigating a theft from a vehicle that happened sometime overnight Monday in the 5200 block of Chilcotin Avenue. Taken from the silver Chevrolet truck was approximately $400, a wallet and a knife.

If you know anything about these incidents you’re asked to call the Powell River RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com. Callers will remain anonymous.

The RCMP is also reminding drivers that as the summer winds down school will be back in on Tuesday, which means school zones will be in effect. The police are asking drivers to use extra caution that day and to keep an eye out for the kids. Officers will be doing extra traffic enforcement that day, especially in and around school zones.