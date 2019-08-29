The city is looking for public feedback on the new emergency services facility project. It’s now taking applications for the Emergency Services Facility Advisory Committee.

Calling it Powell River’s “next major priority,” the city says the committee will play a critical role in advising council on concept designs, making recommendations on funding strategies and approval processes for the project, identifying potential future community benefits, and coordinating opportunities to provide the public with information and gather feedback.

“This will be a big decision for the city. Public involvement is extremely important to determining our future needs in emergency preparedness. Particularly pertinent is input on the proposed Emergency Services Facility,” said Fire Services Chief Terry Peters.

“This committee process will help in providing Council and residents with necessary information for an informed vote if the process goes to a possible public referendum to pay for construction costs of the facility.”

The new building is going in on Barnett Street beside the Powell River RCMP detachment. The committee will be made up of eight people who are Powell River residents and/or property owners. The commitment is about a year.

Anyone who’s interested can apply by mail or email. You have to get your name in by 4:00pm on Friday, September 20th. You can find more details on how to apply at the city’s website.