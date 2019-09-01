Post-secondary students in BC’s campuses deserve to feel safe.

That’s according to the provincial government as it launches a sexual violence prevention campaign for the 2019-2020 school year.

The campaign is for students, faculty and staff at public post-secondary institutions throughout the province. It reminds students that intercourse without consent is rape and that consent must be voluntary. Otherwise, it’s assault.

The province-wide campaign aims to engage students where they live, through social media and various digital platforms, as well as popular areas around campuses and campus media outlets.

“Our government is responding to a call to action from students to ensure that our campuses in British Columbia re safer for everyone, regardless of gender expression, identity or sexual orientation,” Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training Melanie Mark said.

In June, the provincial government announced $760, 000 in funding to support plain-language policies and processes regarding sexual violence and misconduct. This is to make ensure policies are easier to understand.

The funding is also for coordinating resources so post-secondary institutions can share best practices and have access to more training resources.

The province’s Sexual Violence and Misconduct Policy Act requires institutions to make their policies publicly available. Provincial regulations require private institutions with students to have policies.

For a list of public post-secondary institutions and their sexual violence and misconduct policies, follow this link.