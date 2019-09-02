The Youth Council wants you to put your name forward for the 2019/20 term.

The council is open to those between the ages of 13 and 19. Membership is for a two-year term with sessions running from September 2019 to June 2020.

City councilor CaroleAnn Leishman says its a great opportunity for those who are interested.

“Our Youth Council learns how local government works, how to create change at the municipal

level and how to facilitate participatory decision-making in the community.”

“This is a great volunteer opportunity to affect change that’s important to our citizen youth and all of Powell River.”

Some of the past initiatives brought before City Council by Youth Council include, banning the sale of bottled water at City facilities, new multi-bin recycling containers at the Recreation Complex and other locations, and free City bus passes to students who do not have access to school buses.

If you are interested in applying, applications are open until Tuesday, September 10th.

Click here for the Youth Council application form.