The Powell River Curling Club and Gymnastic and Cheer Club are both getting some funding from a joint federal/provincial program.

The BC Sport Participation Program is providing more than $1.2 million this year to communities. The goal is to get more people of all abilities active and involved in a variety of sports. The funding supports sports, activities and coach and leadership training in communities throughout B.C.

The Curling Club is getting $2,100 for its Stick Curling – Seniors Staying Active program.

“Powell River is known for the rain in the winters, which can be isolating for seniors, especially those with mobility issues. Through this grant, our club can now offer programming to introduce the new sport of stick curling, providing opportunities for seniors to stay active both physically and socially in a safe, welcoming environment,” says Don Mitchinson, president, Powell River Curling Club.

The Gymnastics and Cheer Club is getting $800 to train its coaches to be Level 2 trampoline certified. That will allow trampoline training to be part of local gymnastics programming.

“People in Powell River benefit from these opportunities to stay active and get involved in sport. These grants will go a long way towards making sports more accessible in our community,” says Nicholas Simons, MLA for Powell River-Sunshine Coast.