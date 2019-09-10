The results are in for the provincial daylight savings time survey.

More than 93 percent of British Columbians who completed the survey have said they would prefer permanent daylight saving time.

Premier John Horgan said the results made a clear statement to the province.

“This engagement has done exactly as we hoped it would in providing clarity about a preferred direction. The insights generated will be relied upon as we make a final decision about how to move forward,” said Horgan

Overall, 223,273 British Columbians submitted a survey response with residents on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast contributing 28 percent of the total results.

Horgan adds B.C will have to wait and see what other provinces and states decide to do before any changes will be made.

“We will continue to monitor similar debates in neighbouring jurisdictions, keeping in mind the wide-ranging impacts. We want to make sure we consider every implication in determining what is right for B.C,” added Horgan.

Balancing daylight hours throughout the year, and health and wellness concerns were the most commonly identified reasons why residents supported the switch to permanent daylight saving time.

If you want to view the report and results of the survey, click here.