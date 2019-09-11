The Powell River RCMP is looking for a suspect after someone broke into a vehicle and stole credit cards and money.

Police say last Thursday officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft around 9:30am.

Sometime during the previous night, someone broke into a blue Volkswagen on Selkirk Avenue. and stole a wallet as well as a leather folder.

Police also said on Saturday they responded to report of a theft from a boat at the Shingle

Mill Marina.

It happened sometime on Friday night and approximately $300-$400 worth of liquor was taken from inside the boat.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on these crimes to call the Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police also say a 61-year old man’s license was suspended after he admitted to drinking alcohol.

Monday night around 8:45pm officers stopped a vehicle in the 4700 block of Joyce Avenue after the driver failed to stop for a red light.

Police say the driver showed signs of impairment and admitted to drinking alcohol.

A breath sample was taken which registered a “warn” on the device.

As a result, the man was issued a three-day license suspension.

RCMP responded to 106 total calls over the last week, with eight thefts and three impaired driving calls among them.