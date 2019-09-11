The DFO wants your help in protecting marine life.

Pacific Region Conservation and Protection has unveiled an email address that people can use to report suspicious fishing activity.

The new address is: DFO.ORR-ONS.MPO@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

The DFO says this new eye-witness reporting method “enables people who cannot phone in their tips (to) support the ongoing efforts of fishery officers electronically, and to forward any digital information they are supplying to Conservation and Protection.”

Fisheries and Oceans Canada has a mandate to protect and conserve marine resources.

It also aims to prosecute offenders under the Fisheries Act.

It promotes compliance with the Act and other laws and regulations through a combination of land, air, and sea patrols, as well as education and awareness activities.

As part of its work to end illegal activity, the department is asking people to report anyone suspected of violating the Fisheries Act and regulations.

Anyone with information can also call the toll-free violation reporting line at 1-800-465-4336.