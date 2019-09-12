Trudeau to be absent from first election debate

The first election debate is set for Thursday night in Toronto, but Justin Trudeau won’t be there.

The Liberal leader is choosing to spend the second day of the campaign in B.C. and Alberta. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and Green party Leader Elizabeth May will all be present for the debate.

Majority of Canadians want mortgage rules eased

Nearly three-quarters of realtors across Canada want federal parties to commit to easing mortgage rules.

They say too much regulation makes home ownership unaffordable. Real estate boards and associations want the federal parties to revise the mortgage stress test and adapt it to regional differences.

CEOs of more than 100 companies joining U.S. gun debate

The CEOs of more than 100 companies are stepping into the U.S. gun debate.

The heads of businesses including Airbnb, Twitter and Uber have written to Congress in favour of background checks on all gun sales. They also want to see a so-called “red flag law,” which would allow courts to issue life-saving extreme risk protection orders.