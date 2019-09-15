On September 19th, you’ll be able to name your price.

You can head into any local 7-Eleven and get a large Slurpee for any amount you’d like to pay.

All proceeds of the day will go to Food Banks Canada, which then benefits food banks in the North Island and across the country.

Slurpee Canada says each dollar contributed will provide up to three meals. 7-Eleven asks for a minimum of $0.10 in donation, but however much you people want to add to that will be up to them.

For more information, visit Slurpee Canada’s site.