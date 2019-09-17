The Salish Raven is pictured at the Little River ferry terminal in Comox on October 7th, 2018. ( James Wood,MyComoxValleyNow.com Staff)

If you’re planning to go to Sechelt late Saturday night, you might want to reconsider.

BC Ferries says the last sailing between Powell River and Sechelt has been cancelled for some safety preparation drills.

The exercises and the Marine Evacuation System will be tested on the Island Sky Saturday night.

Both the 9:00pm sailing leaving Saltery Bay and the 10:00pm ferry leaving Earls Cove have been cancelled.

The 7:05pm ferry from Powell River to Sechelt will be the last one you can get on before its terminal closes.

BC Ferries says it’s sorry for any inconvenience experienced as a result of the cancellations.

