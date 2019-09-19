Paving work on Maple Avenue (Supplied by the City of Powell River)

The inclement weather has pushed back Powell River’s road paving program.

Joyce Avenue between Manson Avenue and Complex Way is now scheduled for the week of Monday, September 30th to Friday, October 4th. The city says this is, of course, weather dependent.

Sweeping and clean-up on Sutherland Avenue and Taku Street is to take place next Tuesday and Wednesday. BA Blacktop has finished the paving on Maple Avenue.