The City of Powell River says work on the airport extension continues this week.

The city says construction of the 60-metre extension will continue overnight, and the work schedule has been set.

Work will continue over the next four weeks from 7:30pm to 6:20am, six days a week.

During this time, there will be six trucks running on a 30-minute rotation along a route from the T&R Contracting sandpit at Block Bay to Cranberry Street, turning onto Manson Avenue to Duncan Street and arriving at the airport construction site.

Residents along Cranberry Street, Manson Avenue and in the vicinity of Duncan Street and Manson Avenue can expect construction noise.

Powell River Mayor Dave Formosa is asking residents to be understanding while the important infrastructure project moves forward.

“We know there’s going to be some noise from these trucks, and we apologize to our citizens, especially people living along the haul route and near the airport,” said Formosa.

“I think people will be patient over the next few weeks and put up with the inconvenience because this is about safety at our airport.”

When completed, the runway will have a flat 60-meter strip that extends from the end of the runway pavement to act as a safety area.

The City is investing $1.5 million in the project at the airport to comply with Transport Canada safety regulations.