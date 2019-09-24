Trudeau and Singh head to B.C. while Scheer and May stay in the east

Federal candidates are spreading out across the country as the second week of campaigning wraps up. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in southern B.C. to make an announcement in Burnaby, which NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s riding. Speaking of Singh, he is in Winnipeg to make a climate change announcement before heading back to his home district. Conservative leader Andrew Scheer is back in southern Ontario. He begins his day in Niagara Falls and will head west in an attempt to regain control over traditionally Tory ridings. Green Leader Elizabeth May is staying in New Brunswick to make an announcement as well.

Social media giant’s disinformation policy change appears to be working

The Canadian federal election isn’t seeing any spreading of disinformation or manipulation on one social media platform, at least not yet. Twitter changed its disinformation-spotting policies to comply with Canada’s election laws. The company said the election has been clear so far.

U.N. meeting aims at easing regional conflicts

The focus of the United Nations meeting in New York City will pivot from climate change to regional conflicts. The organizations secretary general will give his “state of the world speech” amidst an escalating dispute between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The Saudis claim Iran was responsible for a recent attack on oil facilities, which Iran denies.

No word yet on how many people stranded by travel company folding

Over a half million people were travelling with Thomas Cook when the British company went under over the weekend. No word on exactly how many total are stranded, but the British government is putting it on themselves to get the 150,000 UK customers home. Over 20,000 employees lost their jobs.