Photo of the old ORCA bus. (Supplied by The ORCA bus program, Facebook.)

The Powell River On the Road with Children’s Activities(ORCA) program is showcasing its new bus next month.

The bus is a United Way project in partnership with School District 47 that provides free drop-in programs to families with young children.

ORCA Bus Coordinator Beth Zroback says the new bus wouldn’t be possible without help from the community.

“Everyone has been busy with heating, flooring, furniture, solar panels, and exterior design! A project like this takes many hard-working and generous individuals, volunteers, and businesses and Powell River has proven again and again to have no shortage of wonderful community members,” said Zroback.

A reveal of the bus is set for next month in Powell River.

The event will happen on October 11th at 11:00am at the Willingdon Beach Pavilion.

