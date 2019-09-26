School District 47 students who take part in Friday’s Climate Strike won’t be punished by the schools.

Superintendent Dr. Jay Yule says the school board is expecting students to participate in the international walkout, which is a day to raise awareness and call for urgent climate action.

Dr. Yule says the board is concerned about students who leave to take part as safety is “always our priority.”

“We believe in honouring student voice and supporting students to be actively engaged in social issues such as climate change; however, there will be no school supervision for students who leave the school to participate.”

Dr. Yule added that not only will there be no negative consequences for students who participate in the Climate Strike, but that school board is encouraging participation with parental approval.